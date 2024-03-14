‘Lack of spaying and neutering:’ Plans for 124 dogs rescued from a Putnam County home

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax reported Wednesday when more than 100 dogs were found in Interlachen. On Thursday, county leaders said what’s next for the dogs and the owner.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

So far, a total of 124 dogs have been collected at a home in Interlachen. The owner of those dogs will not face any charges but will get help from the sheriff’s department and animal control.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“There is not going to be any criminal charges to come out of this case,” Chief Deputy Colonel Joseph Wells said.

Deputies responded to the home because of a report of neglect. Chief Deputy Wells said a woman in her 80s was taking care of more than 130 dogs, and she couldn’t keep up with the proper treatment.

Dog rescue 124 dogs have been rescued from a local woman's home. (WJAX)

Chief Deputy Wells said, “Due to the lack of spaying and neutering, the dogs were reproducing at a rate she couldn’t control.”

ORIGINAL STORY: ‘Unmanageable:’ 100 small dogs removed from Putnam County home

There are still more dogs at the home. Chief Deputy Wells said it may take days to collect them all.

“This is a large piece of property with a good-sized residence and multiple outbuildings,” Wells said. “There are more there, but the majority have been safely brought to animal services.”

Since their rescue, the department has been flooded with donations to help these dogs.

“We are probably going to need a semi-truck to get the dog food from the sheriff’s office to the shelter,” Wells said.

Chief Deputy Wells said, “Any type of care can be donated or dropped off at any of the local fire stations, sheriff’s office, and local government complex. We will be collecting those donations every day to make sure they get out to the shelter to take care of the animals that are here.”

READ: JSO: Older woman dead after she was hit while trying to save injured dogs in Fort Caroline

The woman will still be able to have pets.

Most of the dogs are at animal control until workers can find rescue organizations that can help. We’ll keep you updated when they’ll be available for adoption.

Dog rescue 124 dogs have been rescued from a local woman's home.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.