Putnam County man arrested, allegedly held wife captive for days

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A Putnam County man was arrested after he allegedly held his wife captive for over two days in their home.

On September 14th, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office arrested John Mason at his home in Florahome. He is facing charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault with a weapon, and other related charges.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office incident report lays out the sequence of events.

Sheriff Deputies were called to Mason’s house by his wife, who claimed her husband shot a gun 4-5 times inside their house.

The report goes on to say that,

“(The wife) stated that over the past two to three (2–3) days, John had confined her to the residence and committed multiple acts of physical violence. She advised that on the previous night, John fired a shotgun inside the residence.”

“It’s some of those circumstances where you wonder why people do things. Why do they do what they do?” said Captain David Ussery with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Captain Ussery didn’t respond to this particular case, but he says his office is aware of who John Mason is.

“About Mr. Mason again, he does have a history with us,” said Captain Ussery. “This month, he was arrested for DUI.”

Captain Ussery says that this should serve as an example to people that if you see something, say something.

“In this particular case, if the victim wouldn’t have got outside and been able to make a phone call to someone, she may not have been noticed,” said Capt. Ussery.

John Mason had his first appearance and was denied bond.

