Putnam County man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a child

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A man is facing life and capital felony charges after deputies say he was caught on camera sexually assaulting a child under the age of 12.

Logan Edward Bangart was arrested on August 4 in Interlachen, following an incident the day before that was reported after a security camera captured him allegedly inappropriately touching the victim.

The complainant told deputies they saw the act in real time through a camera app.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

When deputies arrived, they found Bangart sitting on the bed of a truck outside the home and detained him.

He was later questioned at the Putnam County Criminal Investigation Bureau, where detectives reviewed the footage showing the alleged abuse.

Bangart now faces a life felony for lewd and lascivious behavior and a capital felony for sexual assault. Both charges carry no bond, and he remains in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.