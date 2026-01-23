Putnam County man receives life sentence after driving car into ex-girlfriend’s home while armed

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Richard Shtorn Hagans was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for violent burglary charges in Putnam County.

The jury found Hagans guilty of Burglary while Armed, Burglary of a Dwelling or Structure using a Vehicle to cause Damage and Resisting an Officer Without Violence.

The trial lasted two days before the verdict was reached.

The charges stem from an incident on May 20, 2024, when Hagans drove his vehicle into the home of his ex-girlfriend while she was inside.

Surveillance footage showed him armed and searching for the victim, who managed to escape to a neighbor’s house to call for help.

Hagans was apprehended a few days after the violent incident.

As a Prison Releasee Reoffender, Hagans has received a life sentence that reflects the serious nature of his actions and prior convictions.

There are no additional proceedings scheduled at this time as the judgment has been finalized.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.