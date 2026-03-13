Putnam County to provide free tire disposal for residents

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Putnam County will host Waste Tire Amnesty Day on Saturday, March 14, offering residents the opportunity to dispose of unwanted tires at no cost.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at three locations across the county.

The one-day initiative is designed to help keep the community clean and environmentally safe. Beyond being unsightly, waste tires can pose health hazards by serving as breeding areas for mosquitoes.

Residents must provide proof of Putnam County residency to participate in the free disposal program.

The county has set a limit of 20 car or light truck tires per resident for the duration of the event.

All tires must be clean and free of debris and residents must remove all rims before arrival, as tires with rims attached will not be accepted.

Waste Tire Amnesty Day is strictly intended for residential use. County officials specified that no commercial loads will be accepted at any of the three designated drop-off locations.

The drop-off sites are distributed across the county for resident convenience.

LOCATIONS:

Central Landfill at 140 County Landfill Road in Palatka

Huntington Collection Center at 1551 County Road 308 in Crescent City

Interlachen Collection Center at 111 Hickory Lane in Interlachen

Residents with questions regarding tire disposal or site locations can call 386-329-0395.

