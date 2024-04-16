Putnam County Sheriff’s Office: Photographer finds body floating in Palatka creek

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A motorist who stopped to take wildlife photos in an unincorporated area of Palatka found a body floating in a creek.

Putnam County deputies responded to the area of State Road 19 south of Caravelle Farms Road. There they found the body of an elderly woman floating in the water.

The sheriff’s office said the body was recovered and taken to the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy was conducted and the woman was identified. However, that identity is not being released until the family can be contacted.

So far, the investigation has not determined how the woman died.

The sheriff’s office said this is an active investigation and will release more information when it becomes available.

