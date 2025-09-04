4 Palatka schools on ‘modified lockdown’ while police search for suspect possibly armed with knife

PALATKA, Fla. — A local college and public charter school are on “modified lockdown,” while police search for a suspect, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said.

St. Johns River State College’s Palatka campus, the Children’s Reading Charter Center, Palatka Junior-Senior High School, and Mellon Learning Center are affected by the lockdown.

A parent of a SJRSC student told Action News Jax that their student got a text message alert that read, “There is an emergency at the Palatka Campus. LOCKDOWN immediately. I repeat LOCKDOWN immediately.”

The Palatka Police Department is searching for a suspect in a nearby wooded area who may be armed with a knife.

PCSO is asking the public to stay away from St. Johns Avenue, Pine Needle Circle, State Roads 19 and 100, if possible.

PCSO said PPD is the lead agency in the investigation.

