Heads-up: Putnam County SWAT to conduct training exercise at Palatka Jr-Sr High School, Oct. 13

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday, October 13, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team will conduct a training exercise at Palatka Jr-Sr High School at 4:00 p.m.

The campus will be closed to the public during the exercise, and residents are advised not to be alarmed by the increased presence of law enforcement, emergency vehicles, or simulated activity in the area.

This drill is strictly a training exercise and is not related to any active threat.

The exercise is part of a continued partnership with local law enforcement to enhance school safety and emergency preparedness.

The Putnam County School District has expressed gratitude for the community’s cooperation and understanding during this event.

