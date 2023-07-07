Man showed up with ‘Harry Potter’ books, muffins to have sex with teen, Putnam deputies say

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Putnam County deputies arrested a man on Friday morning after they said he showed up at a home with the complete set of “Harry Potter” books, intending to have sex with a 15-year-old Palatka girl.

Glenn Dykes, 39, of Interlachen, is now facing charges of lewd and lascivious battery, traveling to meet a minor to engage in unlawful sexual contact, using a two-way communication device in the commission of a felony, and obscene communication with a minor, according to a news release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

PCSO said the girl’s mother noticed in June that she had new ‘Harry Potter’ Legos. She asked her daughter where she got them and “felt something was off in the teen’s explanation and took her cellphone,” the release said.

Deputies said the mother discovered “inappropriate conversations between the teen” and Dykes and took the phone to PCSO.

Read: 5 arrested for murder after body found in water near Gilligan’s Island area, St. Marys police say

Detective Allison DeVille, a member of the INTERCEPT Task Force, began investigating the case. Investigators found that Dykes sent a friend request to the teen on June 11. For several weeks, after DeVille began investigating, Dykes spoke with who he thought was the teen.

PCSO posted on its Facebook page, “Dykes arrived at the home with blueberry muffins, a 20-dollar bill, and the complete set of ‘Harry Potter’ books. Additionally, there was a used condom and lube in a lunchbox inside his vehicle.”

Deputies said Dykes is married and there is a 3-year-old child and a 6-month-old child in his home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Putnam County Sheriff H.D. “Gator” DeLoach shared the following statement about Dykes’ arrest:

“I cannot stress enough the importance parents play in maintaining their children’s contacts and social media accounts. This mother trusted her gut instincts that something was not right and protected her child. I commend her diligence as well as her fortitude in bringing this to our attention rather than trying to just be a friend to her child. She stopped her child from being groomed and taken advantage. As to the piece of garbage who solicits children for sex, we will see this case to fruition and that he makes a home first here in our jail and then in prison where he cannot harm children.”

Dykes was still being booked into the Putnam County Jail as of early Friday afternoon and his booking photo was not yet available.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

ABOUT THE INTERCEPT TASK FORCE

Operation Light Shine created the Inter-agency Child Exploitation and Persons Trafficking Task Force (INTERCEPT) to provide the resources, staffing, and support required to identify and rescue child victims, apprehend their offenders, and reduce the risk through public education and awareness. The INTERCEPT Task Force of Northeast Florida consists of an inter-agency partnership including the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, FDLE, DHS and the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida, along with State Representative Sam Garrison, Operation Light Shine, and the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.