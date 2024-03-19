Putnam County Clerk sues City of Palatka, Town of Welaka over proceeds from sale of land

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Putnam County Clerk Matt Reynolds is suing the county’s largest city.

Action News Jax learned on Tuesday about a lawsuit against the City of Palatka, the Town of Welaka, and a company named Verona.

It has to do with some of the money made when a piece of land previously owned by Verona was auctioned off.

That land had a lien on it for not being up to code.

Fines had totaled around $105,000.

The lawsuit argues how money from the sale -- $53,103.77 in proceeds -- should be used.

In a news release from the City of Palatka, City Attorney Jane West said those funds should go towards paying off Verona’s old code enforcement lien. The Town of Welaka also has a claim for $1,628.24.

The City of Palatka filed an answer to the lawsuit, which asks in part that the court “decline the Clerk’s argument that Fla. Stat 162.09 imposes a $5,000 cap on code enforcement liens.”

You can read the suit and the city’s response below:

