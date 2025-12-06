Toys Tour launches 25th anniversary weekend to provide toys for local children

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Toys Tour is celebrating its 25th anniversary this weekend, providing toys to local children and supporting area businesses.

The Toys Tour, a non-profit organization, kicks off today with a run through Dunns Creek to Crescent City, where boats will be parked outside Three Bananas for lunch.

On Saturday, the official run will see boats dropping off toys at Bryant’s Wharf Park in Welaka before heading to Renegades for lunch and then to Silver Glen Springs.

The Toys Tour has been a longstanding partner, contributing hundreds of toys each year to various organizations that provide services for families in need.

In addition to the toys, the tour generates revenue for local marine businesses, restaurants, and hotels, benefiting the community economically.

Spectators are encouraged to view the boats from Memorial Bridge a few minutes before 11 a.m. Saturday, as they proceed south from Crystal Cove.

While the event is a spectacle for those on the St. Johns River, it may not be an ideal day for fishing in the area due to the increased activity.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]