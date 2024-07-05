Woman, baby and dog died, 2 others seriously injured in crash on Putnam County-Marion County line

PUTNAM COUNTY/MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol and Putnam County firefighters said a woman, her baby and dog are dead and 2 other people are seriously injured in a crash on the Putnam County-Marion County line.

According to the crash report, an SUV was traveling south on State Road 19 approaching the Marion County line. At the same time, a van was traveling approximately 1 mile north of the Marion County line. Witnesses said the SUV driver tried to pass another car in a no-passing lane, and the left front of it hit the left front of the van.

The SUV flipped and came to a final rest on the road, and the van came to a final rest on the eastern shoulder.

The driver and passenger in the SUV sustained serious injuries, and the woman, baby and dog in the van died at the scene.

Putnam County firefighters mentioned that is called Marion County Fire Rescue for assistance, but the department never responded despite the crash being on the Marion County side of the border.

