Quigley House to raise a glass at 2024 Annual Wine Gala

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Celebrating 35 years of providing help for those suffering from domestic violence and sexual assault, the Quigley House will be “Toasting to Life” in its Annual Wine Gala.

The prestigious event will be held on April 20, 2024, at the Sullivan Hall of Sacred Heart Catholic Church (7190 Hwy 17, Fleming Island).

A lively cocktail hour with a live performance from Stephen Quinn, a plated dinner, a silent auction, and an immersive survivor story presentation will be part of the spectacular evening.

All money raised will directly benefit victims of domestic and sexual violence, human trafficking, and stalking in Clay County.

You may purchase tickets and inquire about sponsorships on Quigley House’s website by clicking here or by contacting the development team at development@quigleyhouse.org.

You can find more information on Quigley House and their services on their website www.quigleyhouse.org.

