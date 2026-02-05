Radio transmissions reveal Jacksonville officers’ search for firefighters in paintball ‘prank war’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is hearing Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office radio transmissions from the paintball “prank war” that led to four Jacksonville firefighters being arrested on misdemeanor charges.

Action News Jax’s Ben Becker obtained the radio transmissions.

We told you last month about the arrests of Engineer Landon T. Simmons, age 30; Engineer Wesley P. Parker, age 32; Engineer Tristen C. Harrison, age 25; and Firefighter Colby B. Lesage, age 23.

Their mugshots are not available because firefighters are exempt from having them released.

The incident happened Dec. 29 in the LaVilla neighborhood when an officer noticed green paint splatters on his marked patrol vehicle. A civilian driver reported similar damage, prompting further investigation by responding officers, JSO said.

An officer can be heard making note of the green paint in one of the radio transmissions:

“We’re working Jefferson up and down from Duval. The shooter might be in an elevated position. It’s green paint. One marked unit’s already been hit, so be advised if you hear rounds impacting on your vehicle. It’s a paint, green paint paintball gun, and a citizen’s also been hit.”

Another officer can be heard asking if perhaps the source of the shooting is coming from Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Station 4 on Jefferson Street:

“Have we made contact with the fire station? Just to make sure that they don’t have any involvement in this?”

Officers could also be heard narrowing down the search to the fire station:

“Two more officers that are on the search come to the front of the fire station.”

“910 to Officer Wilcox. Coral, send me one more officer to the front of the fire station.”

Then finally, an officer announces that they’ve found where the paintballs are coming from:

“We’ve discovered the source of the investigation. You can clear this channel. There’s no need for any further search. Everyone can roll back to their primary nets. K9 to 10-8, third discretion.”

On January 15, Becker started asking questions about the incident and was told the case was closed.

Five days later, after we requested an interview with Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters, we were told the case was reopened by request from the chain of command.

In addition to the four firefighters arrested, another firefighter was placed on leave in connection to the case.

