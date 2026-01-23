4 Jacksonville firefighters arrested over paintball ‘prank war’ that hit patrol car, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Friday it has arrested four employees from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department following a paintball incident on Dec. 29 that struck multiple vehicles, including a patrol car.

The incident happened in the LaVilla neighborhood when an officer noticed green paint splatters on his marked patrol vehicle. A civilian driver reported similar damage, prompting further investigation by responding officers, JSO said.

Officers found green paint splatters on the roadway, a traffic sign and several locations around the area, suggesting the paintballs came from an elevated location. JSO said firefighters were seen entering a nearby fire station and closing the bay doors quickly after the incident.

During their investigation, officers discovered 14 red and green paintballs and used shells on the roof and driveway of the fire station, indicating that a “prank war” between fire stations may have sparked the incident, JSO said.

JSO’s Integrity Unit, which investigates alleged crimes within city agencies, initiated an investigation after the incident.

Detectives identified four personnel from the JFRD involved in the incident and obtained warrants for their arrests. These firefighters were arrested on charges of misdemeanor criminal mischief and booked into the Duval County Jail.

The firefighters arrested include Engineer Landon T. Simmons, age 30; Engineer Wesley P. Parker, age 32; Engineer Tristen C. Harrison, age 25; and Firefighter Colby B. Lesage, age 23.

Both Sheriff T.K. Waters and JFRD Chief Percy Golden Jr. “have addressed the matter,” JSO said. The firefighters involved have been reassigned to administrative duties while the internal investigation is ongoing.

JFRD is conducting its own internal investigation into the incident. Further personnel decisions will be made upon the investigation’s conclusion.

JFRD issued the following statement:

“The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested four Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel this afternoon on misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief following an investigation into personnel misconduct while on duty.

“The four individuals, have been reassigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of an internal JFRD investigation.

“JFRD was made aware of the allegations by the JSO on December 29, 2025, and has fully cooperated with its investigation into this incident.

“This incident will have no impact on public safety or JFRD operations. The station where this occurred remains fully staffed with qualified personnel.

“We value the trust the community places in our department as first responders, and we are committed to the highest standards of conduct and accountability. JFRD holds all personnel to these standards. This matter involves four individuals and does not reflect the professionalism and dedication of the 1,900 firefighters who serve Jacksonville with pride.”

