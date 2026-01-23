Action News Jax Investigation triggers arrests of Jacksonville firefighters in paintball ‘prank war’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced the arrests of four Jacksonville Fire and Rescue firefighters following an investigation by Action News Jax’s Ben Becker.

The investigation revealed that the firefighters from its elite unit were reassigned during a JSO criminal investigation into paintball guns being fired near a downtown fire station in an incident that damaged a civilian’s car and a marked JSO patrol vehicle.

The firefighters arrested include Engineer Landon T. Simmons, age 30; Engineer Wesley P. Parker, age 32; Engineer Tristen C. Harrison, age 25; and Firefighter Colby B. Lesage, age 23.

The investigation is raising serious questions about public safety and why no arrests were initially made.

Civilian says he thought he was under attack

In late December, William Sousa said he was stopped at a red light in downtown Jacksonville when he suddenly heard loud impacts striking his car.

“I heard the first few thuds hit my car and I thought, ‘What the hell is going on?’” Sousa said.

Sousa’s said his car was hit four or five times by paintballs. The sound of the impacts is unmistakable -- sharp strikes against metal.

READ: Action News Jax Investigates: Did a firefighter receive special treatment during JSO investigation?

The incident happened near North Jefferson and West Duval streets, just feet from Jacksonville Fire Rescue Station 4, which is home of JFRD’s elite Special Operations unit who are experts in building collapses, high-rise rescues, construction accidents, and are trained to rescue fellow firefighters in life-threatening situations. JFRD sources tell Becker that Station 4 are the department’s “wild children” and “cowboys.”

“It didn’t necessarily seem like it was an accident or anything like that,” Sousa said.

Police Report: Patrol vehicle also hit

Police documents confirm Sousa’s car was not the only vehicle damaged.

A marked JSO patrol vehicle was also struck multiple times, resulting in what officers described as “green paint splatters.” The road, signs and dumpsters around Fire Station 4 were also hit.

According to the police report, the damage was consistent with a “high-velocity launcher” -- a paintball gun.

Shots came from above, investigators say

The report further revealed the angle of impact showed the paintballs were fired from above.

Investigators noted the tallest occupied structure in the area was Jacksonville Fire Rescue Station 4.

When an officer attempted to investigate, firefighters closed both bay doors.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Once additional officers arrived and once inside, firefighters were mirandized, questioned and denied any involvement, claiming there was a “prank war,” suggesting another station may have been responsible.

However, JSO reported finding 14 red and green paintballs on the roof of Station 4 and noted the only way to access the roof was through the building itself.

Despite that finding -- and JSO determining the paintballs came from Fire Station 4 -- no one was arrested.

Sheriff pressed on lack of arrests

Becker sat down with Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters to press him for more information about the investigation -- an interview Waters declined at first through a JSO spokesperson, then accepted, declined, and finally accepted again -- agreeing only if it was limited in scope because the case is an active criminal investigation.

However, Becker was initially told via email from a JSO spokesperson that the criminal case was closed:

“In researching the given information, the applicable Information Report has been closed following the initial response and follow-up by detectives. According to the additional information, a subject in the reported action was unable to be identified as a result of the investigation. Furthermore, there was no reported damage to either vehicle and neither complainant (potential victim) wished to seek any further law enforcement action. As a result, the Information Report was closed and due to the nature of the complaint and the potential of it involving one of their employees, JFRD was made aware of the investigation and our findings.”

Only when public records requests were submitted by Becker was he informed the case had suddenly been reopened and that records could not be released, despite the agency already being in the midst of processing 911 calls, radio traffic, and photos from the incident according to its records portal.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“The integrity Unit has re-opened the criminal investigation at the request of their chain of command. There is no investigation being conducted by the Internal Affairs Unit,” said a second statement from a JSO spokesperson.

Complicating matters, there is now a one-year wait for body-camera footage from any police encounter. Waters insists the case was always open.

“I know you want to dig. I get it. I understand you are an investigative reporter, you’re Ben Becker,” Waters said.

When asked whether JFRD received special treatment, Waters said:

“No, I don’t give my own officers special treatment.”

But when pressed on why no one was taken in for questioning, Waters quipped:

“Stay tuned. You’ll find all that out.”

Past paintball cases led to arrests

Action News Jax previously reported that in 2018, JSO arrested two men for firing paintball guns at vehicles and property. At the time, JSO issued a public warning on Twitter -- now X -- that Becker read back to Waters:

“Want to shoot vehicles, houses, or people with paintball guns? You’re going to get arrested. This is not funny. This is not a joke.”

Asked whether he still stands by that statement, Waters, who was assistant chief at the time, said he does, while strongly emphasizing that the investigation must be completed before deciding whether arrests are warranted.

JFRD responds

JFRD issued the following statement Friday when JSO announced the arrests:

“The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested four Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel this afternoon on misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief following an investigation into personnel misconduct while on duty.

“The four individuals, have been reassigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of an internal JFRD investigation.

“JFRD was made aware of the allegations by the JSO on December 29, 2025, and has fully cooperated with its investigation into this incident.

“This incident will have no impact on public safety or JFRD operations. The station where this occurred remains fully staffed with qualified personnel.

“We value the trust the community places in our department as first responders, and we are committed to the highest standards of conduct and accountability. JFRD holds all personnel to these standards. This matter involves four individuals and does not reflect the professionalism and dedication of the 1,900 firefighters who serve Jacksonville with pride.”

Victim still wants answers

As for Sousa, he said he never initially thought about pressing charges, but he does want accountability.

“I definitely wanted to know who did it,” he said.

Action News Jax is still requesting radio transmissions, photographs, and 911 calls related to the incident.

JSO said those records will not be released until the case is officially closed.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.