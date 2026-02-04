Rapper Lil Jon’s son reported missing in Georgia

MILTON, Ga. — The son of a famous rapper has been reported missing. Milton police have issued a missing person report for rapper Lil Jon’s son, Nathan Smith.

The 27-year-old man goes by the stage name DJ Young Slade. He ran out of his home on Tuesday around 6 a.m., police said. Smith may have been “disoriented” and left his phone behind, leaving his family and friends concerned for his safety.

Action News Jax’s Atlanta station, WSB-TV, flew its chopper over Smith’s neighborhood on Mayfield Road, where Milton officers focused their search. So far though, no clues have turned up.

Smith is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Anyone with information or spots him are asked to call Milton Police at 678-297-6300 or email Detective Sarah Moore at sarah.moore@miltonga.gov.

97.1 AMP RADIO's Amplify 2014 HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 22: Nathan Smith aka DJ Young Slade (L) and Lil Jon perform onstage during 97.1 AMP RADIO's Amplify 2014 concert at the Hollywood Palladium on March 22, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CBS Radio, Inc.) (Kevin Winter)

