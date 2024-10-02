READ USA to honor seven local leaders at Peace in the Pages luncheon for advancing literacy in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — READ USA will host its Peace in the Pages in Honor of Roseann Duran luncheon on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at EverBank Stadium from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will recognize seven local leaders for their efforts in improving childhood literacy and strengthening the community, alongside updates on READ USA’s work in closing the literacy gap in Duval County.

“Peace in the Pages is about honoring exceptional individuals who champion literacy and uplift lives,” said Dr. Rob Kelly, CEO of READ USA. “Together, we are accelerating students’ literacy growth and demonstrating that illiteracy is solvable.”

READ USA’s Literacy Tutoring program, validated through a randomized control trial, has shown that students in the program were 68% more likely to improve reading performance. The luncheon will highlight these successes and feature testimonials from local educators and program participants.

Among the honorees are Tenikka Hughes of Action News Jax, VyStar Foundation President Patricia McElroy, and Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Caleb Johnson. Dr. Johnnetta Betsch Cole, renowned author, educator, and advocate, will deliver the keynote speech.

This year’s event honors the late Roseann Duran, a philanthropist and lifelong supporter of READ USA’s mission, whose legacy gift continues to support the organization’s work. The event coincides with the 155th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth, aligning with READ USA’s belief in literacy as a path to personal freedom and growth.

