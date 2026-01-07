Ready, set, change! Gate River Run announces major changes in 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s Gate River Run is back for its 49th year, and this time, things look a little different.

There’s a new course layout and even more money up for grabs.

Race Director Doug Alred is excited to share what’s new for the March 7 race, which will start and finish at the Stadium Complex downtown.

Because the Jaguars are building a new stadium, runners will see a fresh starting line and finish area.

The prize money is climbing to $77,000, up from $62,000 last year. The 15K open purse is now $49,000, and the American Cup jumps to $23,000.

Last year saw a new men’s record and more than 19,000 runners crossing the finish line.

But you don’t have to be a pro to join in. The Gate River Run welcomes everyone with events like a 5K, a Junior River Run for kids, a Diaper Dash for the littlest racers, and a challenge for adaptive athletes.

