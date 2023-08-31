Ready for some football? DCPS releases tentative football schedule after storm disruption

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools has released a tentative varsity football schedule following Idalia’s exit from the area.

Remember that this is a tentative schedule. Dates and times are still subject to change. DCPS advises you to follow the school information website regarding storm Idalia by clicking here.

The Fletcher @ Chiles game has been rescheduled for Fri., 9/1 at 7 p.m. The updated schedule includes:

Schools Dates & Times Westside @ Andrew Jackson Friday, 9/1 at 6:30 p.m. Riverside @ Terry Parker Friday, 9/1 at 6:30 p.m. Bolles @ Mandarin Friday, 9/1 at 6:30 p.m. Wolfson @ Paxon Friday, 9/1 at 6:30 p.m. Englewood @ Menendez Friday, 9/1 at 6:30 p.m. Fletcher @ Chiles *UPDATED - Friday, 9/1 at 7 p.m. Sandalwood @ Ed White Friday, 9/1 at 6:30 p.m. Bradford @ Baldwin Saturday, 9/2 at 6:30 p.m. Ribault @ Atlantic Coast Tuesday, 9/5 at 6:30 p.m. Stanton @ NFEI Friday, 10/20 at 7 p.m. Forest HS (Ocala) @ First Coast Cancelled

DCPS has said that teams will be allowed to practice on Thur., Aug. 31 and that players should get specific practice information from their coach.

