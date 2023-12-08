Reduce, reuse 'treecycle:' Recycle your christmas trees with St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — St. Johns County Parks and Recreation is hosting Treecycling so residents can recycle their Christmas trees into mulch for our beautiful county parks.

Trees must be real, clean, and all decorations must be removed. Treecycling will run from December 6 through January 3, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., at the following locations:

Ron Parker Park, 607 Old Beach Rd.

Mills Field, 1805 Racetrack Rd.

Davis Park, 210 Davis Park Rd.

Tillman Ridge Transfer Station, 3005 Allen Nease Rd.

Stratton Rd. Transfer Station, 250 North Stratton Rd.

