Register for the 35th Annual Wolfson Children’s Hospital Bass Tournament

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As if anyone needed a reason to go fishing.

In 1989, the Plant Facilities Department of Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, along with several other, got together and organized the Bass Tournament. The goal was to raise money for improvements and purchase the latest medical technology for Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

As of 2024, the three-day tournament now welcomes thousands of anglers. But the mission has remained the same. Millions of dollars have been raised for specialized treatments and lifesaving equipment for Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

The featured event will take place at Palatka City Docks.

Thu., May 16: Lads & Lasses Tournament (one male, one female boater).

Fri., May 17: VIP & Friends Tournament (sponsor boats pre-fish).

Sat., May 18: 35th Annual Wolfson Children’s Hospital Bass Tournament.

More than $48,000 in cash prizes will be awarded to competitors. For a suggested donation of $20, you can enter to win a 21-foot, 2024 Bullet Boat model 21XRS with a trailer valued at $97,000 (motor included). All proceeds from the drawing will help fund new technology for Wolfson’s. Click here to

You can register online at any time before noon on Tue., May 15, 2024. In-person registrations will take place at the Palatka City Docks from 4 a.m. to safe light the morning of Saturday’s tournament. Boats launch at safe light.

The Palatka City Docks are located at 319 River St.

