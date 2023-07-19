Register now for the first-ever Fernandina Beach Police Department’s Citizens’ Police Academy

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Do you live in Fernandina Beach? Are you interested in learning the ins and outs of the police department? Do you have questions on important matters involving the police department?

If you answered yes to these questions then get ready to register for the very first Fernandina Beach Citizens Police Academy (CPA).

Beginning on Sept. 14 and running until Oct. 19, the Fernandina Beach Police Department will be offering a six-week, free-of-charge class.

“You will be encouraged to ask the department’s administration questions, hear from patrol officers, learn the practical application of defensive tactics the department utilizes in use of force encounters, hands-on crime scene processing and radar/laser operations and much more,” the FBPD said in a social media post.

What else can you expect from the CPA?

Hear from our Chief of Police and other administration on various topics including, but not limited to, accreditation and standards.

Hands-on crime scene processing with our Criminal Investigative Bureau.

A glimpse into police-related defensive tactics for de-escalation scenarios.

Learn about our traffic unit, how we field citizen complaints, and experience laser/radar operations firsthand.

Shoot a police officer’s gun at the firearms range.

This class will meet one evening per week for six total weeks. FBPD said that spots are limited so make sure to click on this link to register soon.

* FBPD stresses that this is not a program to become a sworn police officer. Participants who complete the program will receive a certificate of completion at the Citizens’ Police Academy Graduation.



