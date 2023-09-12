Registration now open for Thanksgiving meal, Angel Tree for Christmas at The Salvation Army

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Salvation Army is organizing its annual holiday meal for Thanksgiving and Angel Tree for Christmas.

Registration for those interested in assistance will be in person at The Salvation Army’s Tower Center for Hope at 900 W. Adams St. in Jacksonville on Sept. 11 through Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

All participants must bring the following during sign up:

Picture I.D. for all adults in the household.

Birth certificates for all children or legal proof of custody.

Proof of residency: lease agreement, deed, mail with address or mortgage statement.

Proof of income: pay stubs, TANF, SNAP, EBT or child support.

The Thanksgiving Day meal will take place on Nov. 21 and the Angel Tree distribution of gifts is planned for Dec. 13. The Salvation Army distributions for both holidays will take place at the former J.C. Penny’s location at the Regency Square Mall.

“The Salvation Army believes every family should have the opportunity to celebrate the holidays at home with their loved ones,” a news release said.

The Salvation Army is also asking for businesses or organizations interested in providing food through their “Can U Care” food drive to please contact maria.horne@uss.salvationarmy.org.

If you’re interested in adopting an “Angel” for the Angel Tree Program, please email at keshia.brinson@uss.salvationarmy.org.

More more information about the Thanksgiving Day meal and Angel Tree for Christmas, contact flajax.holiday@uss.salvationarmy.org.

