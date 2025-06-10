Registration now open for the TPC Sawgrass DONNA 5K

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The DONNA 5K at TPC Sawgrass returns for its 18th year this October, alongside Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Registration is now open for the race, scheduled for October 11 at 8:30 AM.

Participants, whether they choose to walk or run, will follow the route through the PLAYERS Stadium Course in St. Johns County. There is also a virtual race for those who can’t make it in person.

The event, hosted by Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan’s non-profit DONNA Foundation, honors survivors and helps to support the families who are living with or have been impacted by breast cancer. It is also the third and final race of the 2024 DONNA Fearless Series.

The in-person race fee is $35 through August 4, after which it rises to $40.

Registration includes the following:

Signature Running Ribbon Finisher Medal

Gender Sized Finisher Shirt

DONNA Goodie Bag

DONNA “I’m Running For” Back Bib presented by IQ Fiber

Chip-timed race with age group awards presented to top finishers

Access to Athletes’ Village for pre and post-race survivorship celebration

Opportunity to fundraise with us in support of families living with breast cancer

To learn more and register for the race, click here.

