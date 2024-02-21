Registration open for inaugural pickleball tournament benefiting MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The fastest-growing sport in the USA, pickleball, has a new tournament on the horizon. The Smoothie King Crown Cup will take place at the pickleball courts at Argyle Forest Park on April 27.

Jax Smoothie King has signed on as the title sponsor and all proceeds will benefit the MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation.

Men’s and women’s tournaments will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The afternoon will feature mixed doubles from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with the same division levels. The entry fee is $50 per person for each event. Participants are allowed to sign up as a team.

Each team is guaranteed a minimum of 3 matches in a round-robin format with the possibility of playing in the championships to become King or Queen of the Court.

“Smoothie King is proud to support this worthwhile organization which provides afterschool and summer youth development programs in the urban core to at-risk youth. We plan to have a festival-type atmosphere with music, food, pickleball and, of course, Smoothie King smoothies,” said Jason Luther, a partner in the Jax Smoothie King franchise.

To register for the tournament, please download the Swish App or register online at www.swishtournaments.com/product/smoothie-king-crown-cup. Sponsorships are also available by calling 904-359-5437 or emailing crowncup@malwashington.com.

