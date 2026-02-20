Registration open for Racing Against Hate event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Coast YMCA and Jewish Community Alliance will host the third annual Racing Against Hate 5K Run/Walk and 1-Mile Fun Run on Feb. 22. The event, held at the Winston Family YMCA, aims to celebrate diversity and inclusivity within the community.

The 5K run and walk will begin at 1:00 p.m. and follow a route over the southbound lanes of the Acosta Bridge.

A 1-Mile Fun Run along the Riverwalk is scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m. Both races are open to walkers and runners of all skill levels.

Instructors from the Y and the Jewish Community Alliance will lead a brief warm-up and stretching session for participants of all ages and abilities.

The event serves as a fundraiser for the Together Against Hate: Promoting Unity in the Community partnership.

Click here to register.

