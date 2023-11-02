Local

Renown attorney Jose Baez to represent ex-wife in murder-for-hire plot

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Day 35 Casey Trial Defense attorney Jose Baez with his client Casey Anthony on the last day of arguments in her murder trial at the Orange County Courthouse in Orlando, Fla. on Monday, July 4, 2011. (Red Huber, Orlando Sentinel)

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Beach woman charged in a murder-for-hire plot of her ex-husband has a high profile lawyer on her side.

Shanna Gardner has hired defense attorney Jose Baez. He will replace Gardner’s former defense attorney Hank Coxe. Baez filed a written not-guilty plea to her indictment and has requested a waiver of appearance at Friday’s arraignment.

Baez is nationally known for representing Casey Anthony, who was acquitted in the murder of her daughter Caylee Anthony more than a decade ago. Baez also represented former UF and New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez.

Gardner and her estranged husband are accused of hiring a hitman to kill her former husband, Jared Bridegan, last year in Jacksonville Beach.

Prosecutors say Gardner played a “key and central role” in the conspiracy to kill Bridegan, a father of 4 who had just dropped off his older two children, which he shared with Gardner, at her house.

He stopped to remove a tire from the road near The Sanctuary neighborhood when police said he was ambushed and shot at close range in February 2022. His two-and-a-half-year-old daughter was in the back seat of his SUV at the time of his murder. She wasn’t hurt.




