Renown attorney Jose Baez to represent ex-wife in murder-for-hire plot

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Beach woman charged in a murder-for-hire plot of her ex-husband has a high profile lawyer on her side.

Shanna Gardner has hired defense attorney Jose Baez. He will replace Gardner’s former defense attorney Hank Coxe. Baez filed a written not-guilty plea to her indictment and has requested a waiver of appearance at Friday’s arraignment.

Baez is nationally known for representing Casey Anthony, who was acquitted in the murder of her daughter Caylee Anthony more than a decade ago. Baez also represented former UF and New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez.

Gardner and her estranged husband are accused of hiring a hitman to kill her former husband, Jared Bridegan, last year in Jacksonville Beach.

Prosecutors say Gardner played a “key and central role” in the conspiracy to kill Bridegan, a father of 4 who had just dropped off his older two children, which he shared with Gardner, at her house.

He stopped to remove a tire from the road near The Sanctuary neighborhood when police said he was ambushed and shot at close range in February 2022. His two-and-a-half-year-old daughter was in the back seat of his SUV at the time of his murder. She wasn’t hurt.











