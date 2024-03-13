Reports say Calvin Ridley heading to the Titans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sports writer Ian Rapoport has said that the Tennessee Titans are signing Jaguars star wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

The contract is a 4-year deal worth $92 million with $50 million fully guaranteed.

He was traded to the Jags in 2022 despite missing the entire season for betting on games. Ridley was reinstated the following season, one year after his initial suspension.

Ridley posted 1,106 receiving yards with 8 touchdowns in 2023.

