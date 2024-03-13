Local

Reports say Calvin Ridley heading to the Titans

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Carolina Panthers v Jacksonville Jaguars JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Calvin Ridley #0 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs out for introductions before the game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sports writer Ian Rapoport has said that the Tennessee Titans are signing Jaguars star wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

The contract is a 4-year deal worth $92 million with $50 million fully guaranteed.

He was traded to the Jags in 2022 despite missing the entire season for betting on games. Ridley was reinstated the following season, one year after his initial suspension.

Ridley posted 1,106 receiving yards with 8 touchdowns in 2023.

