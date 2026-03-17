Resident shoots at Jacksonville police as officers chase men on foot who were fleeing traffic stop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police said they were doing “proactive policing” Monday night on the Eastside at the intersection of East 26th and Haines streets when they pulled over a vehicle.

“Instead of stopping for the officers, at least two suspects exited the vehicle and took off running,” a Jacksonville police news release states.

The officers chased the men on foot and as they entered the 1500 block of East 28th Street in the Longbranch area, a resident in a home there fired several shots at the officers, police said.

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“We do not believe that the occupants of the residence and the occupants of the vehicle are associated,” JSO Commander Jordan Dowling said during a Tuesday morning news conference.

“Fortunately for us the officers were not struck by gunfire,” Dowling said adding that officers did not return fire.

Officers surrounded the residence, commanded all of the occupants to exit, and took them into custody, police said. One of the two occupants of the car was taken into custody, the other got away, police said.

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