Residents in Clay County apartments upset over trash not being picked up for weeks 

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Residents at The Park at Blanding apartments say they are living in a “stinking” situation as mounds of uncollected garbage are just another piece of the problem.

For weeks, tenants at The Park at Blanding have been greeted by overflowing dumpsters and debris scattered across the grounds. What many initially hoped was a temporary holiday backlog has transformed into a concern.

“I’m embarrassed for anybody to drive past these dumpsters,” Pamela Greenwade said, who has lived at the complex for a year. “Garbage looks like this at all three dumpsters; it was blowing all over the street this morning.”

The eyesore is accompanied by an unavoidable stench that residents have been living with. Resident Cameron Graham noted that the conditions have impacted the community’s sense of dignity, particularly when hosting family. “You come in the neighborhood, it stinks, you see trash everywhere,” Graham said.

The waste crisis is reportedly just one symptom of a larger management transition. Tenants claim that since One Wall Communities took over management, basic services have become unpredictable. Beyond the trash, residents report frequent water shutoffs and a total lack of communication regarding billing.

Greenwade said she has not received a water bill in three months, yet her water has been shut off twice without warning. “I don’t dare put a perm in because I don’t ever know when they’re gonna turn the water off again,” she said.

The property has been owned by Texas-based WMA Park at Blanding LLC since 2024. The current property management declined an on-camera interview but attributed the failures to the previous management team. They claimed the backlog was caused by unpaid bills inherited from the prior administration and stated they are working to resolve the issues.

Management says they hope to have the trash cleared and the site cleaned by the end of the week. For the residents of The Park at Blanding, that resolution cannot come soon enough.

