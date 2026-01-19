Residents invited to explore forest’s nightlife on ‘Whoooo’s Out Tonight’ hike

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County is inviting locals to take a walk on the wild side this Saturday, January 24, at 7:15 p.m.

The park’s “Whoooo’s Out Tonight” hike gives folks a chance to see what really goes on in the woods after dark.

Park staff will lead the way, helping hikers spot owls, bats, and other creatures that only come out at night.

Guides will share simple facts about what these animals do while people are sleeping.

The hike is open to all ages and meant to help people learn more about the animals that call the park home.

The hike is free, but spots are limited.

For more information and where to register, click here.

