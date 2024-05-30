Residents and leaders gather at World Golf Village to discuss the future of St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Dozens of people filled the IMAX Theater at the World Golf Village to learn more about the future of St. Johns County.

The World Golf Village was a hot topic on Wednesday, which the county purchased for $5.5 million. People were curious about what’s next.

But people also had concerns about the traffic and development challenges the county faces.

“I was thrilled that so many people decided to attend and get the information,” St. Johns County Commissioner Christian Whitehurst said.

Whitehurst and County Administrator Joy Andrews talked about the State of the County and answered questions from the audience.

Leaders said the county’s more than $117 billion budget will include adding new roadways and expanding existing ones.

However, one of the major projects that has faced setbacks is the widening of County Road 210.

“We are holding those developers accountable,” Whitehurst said. “They made promises to the residents there, and the current residents of our county, and we expect them to fulfill those commitments.”

Some people expressed concerns about overdevelopment and lack of roadways.

