Residents in the Wells Creek neighborhood say they’re pleading for a streetlight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Homeowners in the Wells Creek neighborhood said the traffic and speeding along Philips Highway is out of control.

Several neighbors said it feels like the community was not planned well. They said a streetlight and traffic control measures should have been put in place before all the homes were built. That intersection is the only way in and out, so they believe the situation invites reckless driving.

“It’s a challenge for everyone to get out in the morning and get back in around 5 PM,” Bruce Wiedder, who lives in the community said.

The council member representing the area, Raul Arias, said there are plans for a traffic light to be placed at Philips Highway and the entrance to the Wells Creek community just north of the St. Johns County line.

Other residents said police officers have been conducting traffic along these cross streets in the morning and during the evening rush hour. That has helped somewhat, but residents said the upcoming street light will make the biggest difference.

“This area is big. There’s like 650 families on one side and the other community has up to 1,100 families,” Jenny Gjika said.

Council member Arias represents the neighborhood. He promises the much-anticipated traffic light at Philips Highway and Wells Creek Parkway is on the way.

“This is a state road, so FDOT has the authority and responsibility to put this light in, not the city. According to FDOT research, they don’t put a light in when a neighborhood is built, they have to see the body of people and the houses come in first,” Arias said.

Arias is holding a public meeting on Thur., 7 p.m. at the Wells Creek Community Center. He asks everyone to come out and voice their concerns.

“The initial timeline has always been spring 2025 for this streetlight. We are working on a faster delivery date but that has always been the expectation from the beginning,” Arias said.

