‘The Resistance Ball’ to honor Transgender Day of Remembrance

Two local organizations, Unspoken Treasure Society and the Transgender Awareness Project are coming together to mark the national Transgender Day of Remembrance.

“The Resistance Ball” is happening on Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Jessie Ball DuPont Center on East Adams Street.

Observed annually on November 20, Transgender Day of Remembrance honors the memory of transgender people who have lost their lives due to anti-transgender violence.

You can find more information about the event at https://www.unspokensociety.org/events/the-resistance-ball

