Restaurant Report: Business owner Pu Pu’s Becker: ‘You asked me the bull**** questions’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax Ben Becker tells you every week the best places to eat in the Original Restaurant Report but this week inspectors served up a Pu Pu platter at one local restaurant.

Becker paid a visit to Halal China Box on Parental Home Road near Beach Boulevard.

“We have neighbors who don’t like to spray,” the owner told Becker. “So, it’s the neighbor’s fault?” asked Becker. “Definitely,” responded the owner.

State inspectors found 15 live roaches, 7 seven dead roaches, and ten live flying insects. It was temporarily closed.

The owner followed Becker outside and a back-and-forth ensued:

Owner: “I don’t want you to leave what I’m saying approach people in a nicer way.”

Becker " I was pretty nice.”

Owner: “Nah, you walked in aggressive.”

Becker: “I was pretty nice.”

Owner: “Nah, you walked in aggressive”

Becker: “I was nice.”

Owner: " I felt the vibe.”

Becker: " I think I was nice.”

Owner: “I felt the vibe.”

Becker: " No. I was nice.”

Owner: “Aggressive vibe.”

Becker: “Nice vibe.”

Owner: “Aggressive vibe.”

Becker: “No, very nice kind vibe.”

“You asked me 2-3 bull***t questions and you walked out just about the roaches,” said the owner. “I don’t think those questions were that,” Becker said.

Elsewhere inspectors made C & C Eatery sweat. The restaurant on Normandy Boulevard near Lane Avenue South was cited for four live roaches, the floor was soiled with grease and raw foods were not properly separated. It was temporarily closed.

Inspectors say Super Tacos on Beach Boulevard near Interstate-295 had nine live roaches, time/temperature safety violations and cooking oil on the floor. It was temporarily closed

Becker’s final stop is Players Grill on Hendricks Avenue near San Jose Boulevard. It was cited after an employee handled soiled equipment and engaged in food prep, a time/temperature safety violation and no Heimlich maneuver sign was posted.

All the restaurants passed follow-up inspections.

