Restaurant Report: Denny’s Grand Slam strikes out with inspectors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax Ben Becker reports every week on your favorite places to eat in the Original Restaurant Report.

Becker paid a visit to Denny’s on Atlantic Boulevard near Interstate 295, but the manager wasn’t aware of a recent inspection.

“I didn’t even know about the inspection,” the manager said. “Oh yeah?, it’s right here,” said Becker.

State inspectors say there was a time/temperature safety violation, a soiled floor under cooking equipment and an employee was wearing jewelry while engaging in food prep.

“Not the worst in the world,” said Becker. “But room for improvement.”

“As far as I know everything is good,” said the manager.

Elsewhere, 1928 Cuban Bistro 4 on Beach Boulevard near 15th Street South was cited for time/temperature safety violations, raw vegetables not washed prior to food prep and an employee touched their face prior to engaging in food prep.

Inspectors say Cedar River Seafood on North State Road 21 near Woodland Drive had six live roaches, a time/temperature safety violation and a cutting board with debris build-up. It was temporarily closed.

Becker’s final stop, Domino’s on South 14th Street near Lime Street. It was cited for 41 small live flying insects, a stop sale on food not in wholesome condition and an employee wearing jewelry while preparing food. It was temporarily closed.

All the restaurants passed follow-up inspections.

