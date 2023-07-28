Sushi restaurant not cut above the rest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax Ben Becker reports every week on your favorite places to eat in the Original Restaurant Report.

Becker paid a visit to Wasabi Japanese Steakhouse in the Town Center area but instead of finding green wasabi, he was greeted by an orange sign that said it was closed by the state.

Inspectors found eight live roaches, nine dead roaches and multiple buckets of sauces stored on the floor. It was temporarily closed.

Becker walked around the side to see if there was a side door that was open and it was, but no one answered.

Elsewhere, Famous Sandwiches & Subs on Blanding Boulevard near College Drive was cited for six live roaches in a sticky trap, 17 dead roaches and grease on hood filters over fryers. It was temporarily closed.

Inspectors say Taps Bar & Grill on County Road 210 near St. Johns Forest had time/temperature safety violations, multiple cutting boards with food residue and an employee’s personal items stored above a food prep area.

It was temporarily closed.

Becker’s final stop, Dagwood’s food truck on West Beaver Street near McDuff Avenue was cited for nine live roaches, three dead roaches and a time/temperature safety violation. It was temporarily closed.

All the restaurants passed follow up inspections.