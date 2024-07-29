Restaurant Report: Trouble in paradise at Tropical Smoothie Café

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s Ben Becker tells you every week about your favorite places to eat in the Original Restaurant Report.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

A trip to a tropical paradise may be on your bucket list, but inspectors found trouble in paradise at one local restaurant.

Becker visited Tropical Smoothie Café on Beach Boulevard near 12th Street. Inspectors say it was operating with an expired license, it had a time/temperature safety violation and an employee was engaged in food prep while wearing jewelry.

Read: Restaurant Report: State inspectors served up unforgettable experience at one oceanside restaurant

Elsewhere, Falafel X Bar on Herschel Street near Beverly Avenue was cited for 3 dead roaches, 1 live roach and a mold-like substance in an ice machine.

Inspectors say Panera Bread on Atlantic Boulevard near Royal Palm Drive was cited for a mold-like substance in an ice machine, a time/temperature safety violation and an employee wearing jewelry while engaging in food prep.

Becker’s final stop was Shrimp Shack Seafood Kitchen on Blanding Boulevard near Constitution Drive. It had time/temperature safety violations, fan guards in a cooler had debris and an unlabeled spray bottle with a toxic substance.

All restaurants passed follow-up inspections.

Read: Restaurant Report: State inspectors not indulged at Indulgence Southern Bistro

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.