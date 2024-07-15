Restaurant Report: State inspectors not indulged at Indulgence Southern Bistro

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s Ben Becker tells you every week about your favorite places to eat in the Original Restaurant Report.

This week, inspectors were less than indulged after visiting one local restaurant.

Becker paid a visit to Indulgence Southern Bistro on West Forsyth Street near Pearl Street. State inspectors found 57 live roaches and 6 dead roaches, and it was operating with an expired license. It was temporarily closed.

Elsewhere, Mojo Smokehouse on Town Center Boulevard near West Parkway was cited for time/temperature safety violations, multiple soiled vents and not having handwashing signs.

Inspectors say Krystal on Park Avenue near Old Orange Park Road had a time/temperature safety violation, a microwave with an accumulation of grease and a ceiling tile was missing.

Becker’s final stop was at Golden Corral on Memorial Park Road near I-295. It was cited for time/temperature safety violations, a mold-like substance on a wall and black debris on the floor.

All the restaurants passed follow-up inspections.

