Restaurant Report: Inspectors found more than peppers and onions at one cheese steak restaurant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s Ben Becker tells you every week about your favorite places to eat in the Original Restaurant Report.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Philadelphia is known for many things, like the Liberty Bell, Rocky and of course, cheese steaks. But this week, inspectors found more than peppers and onions at one local restaurant.

Becker paid a visit to the Avenues Mall and Charly’s Philly Steaks. State Inspectors say it was operating with an expired license, had a time/temperature safety violation and an employee vape was on a case of food

The manager told Becker that everything was good after he paid a visit.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Elsewhere, Shrimp Shack Seafood Kitchen on Beach Boulevard near San Pablo Road was cited for a time/temperature safety violation, an employee engaging in food prep with a watch and ceiling vets soiled with debris.

Inspectors say Bono’s on U.S.-1 near Lewis Point Road had a mold-like substance in an ice machine, a time/temperature safety violation and raw food stored over ready-to-eat food.

Read: Restaurant Report: Inspectors found more than a ‘pu pu patter’ at a local Asian restaurant

Becker’s final stop was Newk’s Eatery on Southside Boulevard near I-95. It was cited for a time/temperature safety violation, a mold-like substance behind a dish machine and an employee touching a soiled surface and engaging in food prep.

All restaurants passed follow-up inspections.

Read: Restaurant Report: As nasty as they wanna be: ‘2 Live’ roaches and more found at Casa Marina

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.