Restaurant Report: State inspectors served up unforgettable experience at one oceanside restaurant

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla.

There’s nothing like an oceanside dining experience, but this week, inspectors had a different kind of experience after visiting one local restaurant.

Becker started off visiting the Surf Restaurant & Bar on South Fletcher Avenue near A1A. State inspectors found a whopping 270 rodent droppings, an employee beverage on a food prep table and a chemical spray bottle stored near soup warmers. It was temporarily closed.

Elsewhere, Sonic on State Road 19 near Reisd Street was cited for 31 small, live-flying insects, a mold-like substance in an ice machine and utensils not properly air-dried. It was temporarily closed.

Inspectors said Tunis Seafood, Wings & Subs on Emerson Street near St. Augustine Road had a men’s bathroom that wasn’t working, a time/temperature safety violation and an employee with no hair restraint engaged in food prep.

Becker’s final stop was The Local on San Jose Boulevard near Ridgeland Road. It was cited for time/temperature safety violations, raw food not properly separated from ready-to-eat food and no handwashing sign.

All restaurants passed follow-up inspections.

