Restoration project looking to prevent McCoys creek flooding, pollution

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The sounds of construction will soon replace the frustrations of flooding in North Riverside. On Wednesday morning, city officials, neighbors and community came together for a groundbreaking on a $13 million restoration project.

For decades, residents have dealt with contamination, erosion, and overflow from the McCoys creeks.

The McCoys creek branches restoration project aims to break that cycle by eliminating polluted ditches, repairing contaminated soil, and restoring the creek’s natural area.

“I’ve been waiting for this. We need it,” said resident Da-Shanna McGriff, who came out this morning. McGriff noted that the creek has been unusable for years, even forcing her to warn neighbors and others from fishing in the creek. But with the changes, she’s excited for what her family will be able to do in the area.

“We could finally fish, my grandchildren, we’ll be able to go to the park and have parties,” McGriff said.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan emphasized that the project is about more than just infrastructure; it’s about reclaiming a lost childhood experience. “This creek became so polluted and unusable and took away a park,” Deegan said.

“This restores all of that and it gives their children back the things that they were able to do when they were kids, play in a creek, explore nature,” the Mayor said.

The project serves as a critical flood-mitigation tool. By restoring the headwaters and slowing water flows. City Council Member Tyrona Clark-Murray noted the project provides more security and more protection for local homeowners.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“The mitigation of the flooding, we have, first of all, we have more security in terms of those who, the residents. And we have more protection from property being flooded as well,” Murray said.

Kay Ehas, CEO of Groundwork Jacksonville, said the restoration will remove over 3,000 pounds of nitrogen annually. As they look to plant 10,000 new trees and native plants.

The restoration will now integrate with the Emerald Trail, a massive urban trail system designed to connect Jacksonville’s neighborhoods. Ehas stated the goal was to ensure North Riverside residents have immediate access to high-quality outdoor recreation.

Work on this phase of the McCoys Creek restoration is expected to be completed within two years. Meanwhile, Groundwork Jacksonville is already seeking additional funding to restore the nearby Hollybrook Park, ensuring the revitalization of North Riverside continues well into the future.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.