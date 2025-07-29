Rev. Jesse Jackson joining attorneys to present new video in viral JSO traffic stop, arrest

CHICAGO — Civil rights attorneys Ben Crump, Harry Daniels, and Sue-Ann Robinson will join William McNeil Jr., his family, and the Rev. Jesse Jackson for a news conference on Tuesday to discuss a new angle of a video involving a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officer.

The video in question shows an officer pointing a gun at McNeil, a Livingstone College student, during a traffic stop on Feb. 19, according to a news release from McNeil’s attorneys.

The officers claimed McNeil did not have his headlights on, which led to the stop.

Read: Black drivers disproportionately ticketed by JSO for having headlights off in bad weather

The attorneys involved, including Ben Crump, are nationally renowned for their work in civil rights cases.

During the Feb. 19 incident, McNeil was pulled over by JSO. He asked to speak with a supervisor to which the officers responded by smashing his window and punching him in the face multiple times.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.