Revlon shutting down Westside Jacksonville plant, laying off 127 workers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Iconic makeup company Revlon has announced that it’s closing its plant on Jacksonville’s Westside. The plant has operated at the location, 5344 Overmyer Drive, for about 60 years.

The closure, set for July 18, includes laying off its 127 employees, according to a notice from the company.

Revlon filed for bankruptcy protection in 2022. The 90-year-old New York City-based company was founded in 1932 by Charles and Joseph Revson and Charles Lachman.

“The decision to terminate these operations is to streamline our business operations to ensure the long-term sustainability of our company,” the company’s notice states.

