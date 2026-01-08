Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey’s ‘Greatest Show On Earth’ returns to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tickets are on sale for Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Presents The Greatest Show On Earth, which will return to Jacksonville from Jan. 16 to 19 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

This reimagined production boasts a lineup of 65 performers from 17 countries, showcasing a vibrant mix of acts designed to engage audiences of all ages.

Showtimes for The Greatest Show On Earth include Jan. 16 at 7 PM, Jan. 17 with three performances at 11 AM, 3 PM, and 7 PM, Jan. 18 at 1 PM and 5 PM, and concluding on Jan. 19 at 2 PM.

The production features exciting new acts, such as the Acro-Salsa Troupe from Colombia, a world-renowned contortionist, acrobatic bike performers from China, and the returning crowd favorite, Bailey the Robo Pup. Each act is designed to captivate audiences and demonstrate remarkable talents from around the globe.

Tickets for the shows are available online here as well as at the venue’s box office. Ticket prices are subject to market demand, ensuring options for family-friendly pricing. Fans are encouraged to sign up as Ringling Insiders to access exclusive pre-sale tickets before public sales begin.

