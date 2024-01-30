RISE Doro apartment complex still burning after 24 hours, local businesses shut down due to concerns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fire in downtown Jacksonville across from VyStar Memorial Arena is still burning after more than 24 hours. This has forced several streets and businesses in the area to shut down.

City officials say the RISE Doro apartment complex was deemed unsafe, so they want to make sure nearby businesses remain closed.

In a news conference today, Mayor Donna Deegan addressed how this fire – that’s been burning since Sunday night – will be affecting the city in the coming days.

“We are concerned obviously about not only the safety of people in the buildings nearby but also we just don’t want to destroy anybody’s structure,” Mayor Deegan said. “Public safety has to be number one.”

Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department Chief Keith Powers said the structure is not safe enough for anyone to go inside, including his fire crew.

So, Mayor Deegan says the roads and sidewalks will be closed until further notice. This includes nearby businesses like Intuition Ale Works, Manifest Distilling, and the offices across A Philip Randolph Blvd. Mayor Deegan says they are in the collapse zones.

“So, they’re going to have to be closed until we’re able to bring those walls down and make sure that they can’t collapse onto the street,” Mayor Deegan said.

Local Jacksonville resident Eddie Newkirk says he is heartbroken about the fire and sad about what this means for the city.

“I’m just so happy nobody was in there, but it’s so devastating for the town,” Newkirk said. “We just really want everything to be on the up and up.”

Jeremy Roberts is concerned about the employees.

“I am worried about the employees of intuition, you know, for the foreseeable future, they’re out of a job right now,” Roberts said.

VyStar Memorial Arena has two events this week – the Ice Men are scheduled to play on Wednesday and Friday night. Mayor Deegan says they will continue as planned, but the parking garage will be shut down.

“We’re looking forward to this safe fan experience for everybody who wants to come to those games,” Mayor Deegan said.

A VyStar spokesperson said in an emailed statement, “We work hand in hand with the Mayor’s Office, EPD, JSO, JFRD, and partners on operational plans for all events and am confident that as details emerge, we will be aligned on a safe plan for our fans.”

Action News Jax also contacted Intuition Ale Works and Manifest Distilling, but we are still waiting to hear back.

