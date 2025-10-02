River City Pride returns this weekend alongside new community-funded art installations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s annual River City Pride celebration returns October 4 and October 5 to the historic Riverside neighborhood.

The non-profit organization is celebrating 47 years of Pride in Jacksonville this weekend, beginning with the festival Saturday.

Parade-goers this Sunday will notice new additions to the route in 5 Points: LGBTQ+ Pride banners on roadside lampposts.

The banners are the first of several planned art installations funded and donated through the Jax LGBT Chamber Foundation’s “Will Not Be Erased” campaign, including murals, sidewalk and parking lot art.

The community-funded projects were inspired by the removal of several rainbow sidewalks in 5 Points due to a new directive from the Florida Department of Transportation. The state ordered that any roadway art not directly benefiting traffic be removed or covered. In Jacksonville, that also meant the yellow jaguar paws decorating Bay Street.

“Our public spaces should reflect the diversity and strength of our community,” said David Vandygriff, organizer of the campaign. “By creating permanent, visible affirmations of pride, we are sending a clear message: our community will not be erased.”

Will Not Be Erased announced that its first murals are planned for Lomax Street in 5 Points, InCahoots in Brooklyn, and Hardwicks downtown, although the funds may take time to raise. In the meantime, it plans to support other, smaller-scale projects.

To see times and a full list of events for River City Pride weekend, visit its website here.

