River City Wrestling Con returns to Northeast Florida

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — River City Wrestling Con is back in Northeast Florida!

Saturday’s kickoff brought hundreds of people out for live-action wrestling matches, meet and greets with iconic wrestling superstars and legends, as well as hard-to-find collectible memorabilia.

Meeting celebrities is something fans like Damir Aljic say is the best part, he brought his family with him, calling it a tradition.

“I’m a huge wrestling fan, I’m glad they got it in Jacksonville, or St. Augustine now, but I’m really glad they got this going on annually every year,” he said. “All my childhood heroes are here this year so we’re excited.”

Fans got to check out its new location in World Golf Village after being at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds for years. Organizers moved it for growing attendance.

The weekend appearances showcase stars like Booker T, Sting, Trish Stratus, the Hardy Boys, Scott Steiner, Mick Foley, D-Avon Dudley, and Teddy Long, among several more stars.

Action News Jax caught up with fans who say the event is inspirational.

“It’s been pretty awesome seeing wrestlers I grew up watching like the Hardy boys, it’s inspirational to me trying to get into the business as well, and seeing them makes it all worth it,” Carlos Browe said.

Sunday is the last day to go, it’s held at the World Golf Village Renaissance Resort. Tickets start at $40.

