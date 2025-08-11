Road closed in Lake City as police investigate suspicious items

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is asking people to avoid Northwest Gwen Lake Avenue.

Officers announced Monday morning that the road is closed while first responders investigate suspicious items at Enterprise.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

We will have more updates as soon as more information is available.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.